JEFFERSON CITY — Residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange were invited to a public meeting Thursday night to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) staff helped answer questions and provided information on the proposed project, which is expected to begin in the spring.
MoDOT plans to improve traffic flow and safety at the eastbound and westbound ramp intersections by building a roundabout at the intersection of the eastbound Route 54 entrance and exit ramps.
Route OO and intersection improvements at the westbound Route 54 exit and entrance ramps are also planned.
Mia Peters, a transportation project manger for MoDOT, said the new additions are necessary for the area.
"The traffic in the area has increased," she said. "In order to ease congestion and help with the backups on Highway 54 ramp, we're going to be building a roundabout."
She also said safety is the priority for the new changes.
"Roundabouts are very safe," she said. "When you come to an intersection, it's at a slower rate of speed."
MoDOT said roundabouts create fewer conflict points. On average, signaled intersections include around 20 to 30 contact points, while roundabouts reduce that number to eight.
The slower speeds combined with the fewer traffic points can translate into as much as 76% fewer crashes, according to MoDOT.
More information about the project can be found online.