CAMDENTON − The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 54 in Camdenton. 

The meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15 will take place at the Camdenton-Area Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 739 West U.S. Highway 54, from 4 to 6 p.m.

MoDOT proposes widening the highway to five lanes; including two eastbound lanes, two westbound lanes and a center turn lane from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill Road. It also includes adding a curb and gutter, new paved approaches and drainage enclosures, MoDOT said.

More details on the proposed project can be found on MoDOT's website.

