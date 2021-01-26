ROCHEPORT - MoDOT will begin evaluating construction and contracting bids for the Rocheport Interstate 70 bridge this week.
The project is estimated to cost around $240 million with a completion date of Dec. 31, 2024.
Brandi Baldwin, Project Director of the I-70 Rocheport Bridge, says that MoDOT will start evaluating designer and contractor bids this Friday.
"We'll start our conversations then, and plan to award the project to a team, a designer firm and a contracting firm team this July," Baldwin said.
Baldwin also said commuters can expect to see pre-designs and plans of what the bridge will look like coming this summer, and included when on-site work might begin.
"Later this fall is when we do anticipate actually breaking ground and starting some work on-site," she said.
Jacob Holman, owner of Les Bourgeois Vineyards, says the bridge replacement is welcomed by the area.
"That project is something we're excited about, because the old bridge causes a lot of accidents and as far as health and safety, it's time," Holman said.
MoDOT held an online open-house Tuesday evening, outlining preliminary details concerning the bridge, as well as answering questions from the public.
When asked about potential lane closures, Baldwin said the current I-70 bridge should remain completely open during the construction of the new bridge.
The original bridge was built in Oct. 1960 and has received minor improvements since its construction.
The rating for the current bridge is listed as "poor."