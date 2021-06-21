BOONE/CALLAWAY COUNTIES – Information regarding the 2022 improvements along U.S. Route 63 in Boone and Callaway Counties is now available.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is inviting nearby residents and travelers to share their thoughts on the improvements.
Route 63 will be resurfaced between Boone County Route B and U.S. Route 54 in Callaway County, as well as along Ponderosa Street from Gans Creek to East Meyer Industrial Drive, south of Columbia.
High friction surface treatments will be applied at various curves to increase travel safety, according to a news release.
Other elements included in the project will be repairs to various bridge decks along Route 63, as well as guardrail and guard cable improvements.
The project is estimated to cost $15,000,000. The contract is scheduled to be awarded in October, with the project starting in early 2022 and being completed in late 2022.
Comments on the project and its impacts can be submitted to MoDOT’s Central District. The online public comment period is open through Friday, July 2.
For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, visit MoDOT's website.