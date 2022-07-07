COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on a study of the Interstate 70, including the I-70 and Highway 63 connector in Columbia.

The study is a re-evaluation of an Environmental Impact Statement completed in the mid-2000s, according to MoDOT.

It's designed to identify ways to improve the part of the 18-mile stretch of interstate through Boone County, from east of Route BB (exit 115) to east of Route Z (exit 133).

MoDOT said the re-evaluation is needed to identify changes to existing conditions, possible solutions, potential impacts and related mitigation measures.

The connector reconfiguration was added to MoDOT's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which was approved Wednesday. It will completed as a design-build project worth about $140 million.

MoDOT will hold an in-person public meeting on Thursday, July 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Activities and Recreation Center to go over the project materials and potential alternatives.

Public comment is also welcome starting Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 31 online here.

The study information and potential alternatives can be found on MoDOT's website here.