BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is seeking feedback from the public on a detour to the Katy Trail starting at the beginning of a project in 2022.
The project will temporarily impact the trail near Rocheport in order to replace the U.S. Route 40 bridge with detours between County Road 457 and the Katy Trail Pedestrian bridge. Signs and fencing will be installed to guide trail users along the impacted route.
The detour could last up to 6 months between March and December 2022 with more information to be announced closer to the start date of the road project.
Individuals and organizations who would like to comment on the project and its effect on the trail can submit them to MoDOT’s Central District here. Comments can be made through Friday, June 4.
For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit its website.