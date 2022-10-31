COLUMBIA - A second round of public comment is being sought by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) regarding a study of Interstate 70 in Boone County, including potential alternatives at the I-70/U.S. Highway 63 connector.
As the interstate crosses through Boone County, the study re-evaluates an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) completed in the mid-2000s.
The section of I-70 under review is an 18-mile stretch from just east of Route BB (exit 115) to just east of Route Z (exit 133) in Boone County. MoDOT says the re-evaluation is necessary to identify changes to existing conditions, possible solutions, potential impacts, and related mitigation measures.
MoDOT released study information and potential interchange alternatives in July. MoDOT has now narrowed down those alternative designs to its preferred alternative.
“We used that feedback and the other data that has been collected so far as a part of this study to narrow down our options to this preferred alternative," MoDOT District Engineer Machelle Watkins said. "We also want to use this comment period to share more with the public about what portions of the study currently have funding in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) and what the timeline will be moving forward at the connector and across this 18-mile portion of I-70."
The I-70/Highway 63 connector and improvements to the pavement from the connector to Missouri Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) are the only aspects of the project that have been included in MoDOT's STIP, which the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved in July.
Approximately $194 million will be spent on the design-build project, including engineering, utility relocation, right-of-way, environmental mitigation, and construction contract costs.
Watkins adds that no funding is available for the other elements detailed in the study, but adding them to the STIP creates more opportunities for adding those projects to the STIP if funding becomes available.
Residents will be able to access the updated information and provide comments virtually or in person. An online public comment period will be available from Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 18. Study information, potential alternatives and an online comment form will be available on MoDOT's website.
An in-person, open house-style public meeting will also be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Activities and Recreation Center (ARC), located at 1701 West Ash Street.
No formal presentations will be made during the meeting, but attendees will have the opportunity to stop by at any time during the meeting to view project materials and the preferred alternatives, as well as speak with the I-70 study team. Comment forms will be available for those wanting to provide feedback.