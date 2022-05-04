COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is asking local residents and drivers to provide feedback on a scheduled project to improve safety at two busy intersections.

There is a public invitation to comment on plans to improve the U.S. Route 54 intersections at Hickory Hills and Penny Hollow in Cole County.

These two intersections have been identified for "safety enhancements" due to frequent and dangerous crashes.

Changes would include the following:

Installation of deceleration lanes

Acceleration lanes

Other intersection reconfigurations, including J- turns and the removal of crossovers

These changes are proposed to enhance safety by removing opportunities for right angle crashes. These specific crashes propose serious risk of fatal crashes.

The contract for this project is currently scheduled to be awarded later this year, with construction to take place in 2023.

For more details, intersection diagrams, and a comment form for feedback and questions are available here. The feedback period ends on May 20.