JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation released the following list of highway maintenance and construction plans happening in mid-Missouri starting Monday, July 17 through Sunday, July 23.
Weather conditions may delay the scheduled work. Many projects will include lane closures that could cause delays.
All counties
- Moving operations such as mowing, brush cutting, pavement repair continue in various locations. Motorists should travel with care be on alert for slow-moving equipment.
Boone County
- Route UU at Gillespie Bridge Road – Utility work continues. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone. There will be around-the-clock lane closures. The project is scheduled for completion in August.
- Route F – Bridge deck replacement continues. The road is currently closed at the Perche Creek Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in August. After the completion of the Perche Creek Bridge in August, the roadway will close for the replacement of the Coon Creek Bridge, which is scheduled for completion in October.
- Route BB – Bridge replacement continues. The road is currently closed over Interstate 70. The project is scheduled for completion in October.
- I-70 – Bridge construction continues for the new Rocheport Bridge near mile marker 115. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2024.
- Missouri Route 163 – Bridge replacement continues. The road is currently closed over the Bonne Femme Creek Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in September.
Callaway County
- U.S. Route 54 westbound outside the city of New Bloomfield – Pavement repair planned July 17. One lane will remain open.
- U.S. Route 54 westbound, at the Route TT overpass – Pavement repair planned July 18. One lane will remain open.
- U.S. Route 54 westbound, outside the city of Holts Summit– Pavement repair planned July 19. One lane will remain open.
- Route OO (Simon Boulevard) – Intersection improvements continue. Single-lane closures will be in place. The project is scheduled for completion this month.
- On-ramp from Route OO/AA to westbound U.S. Route 54 – Shoulder work planned July 17-20.
- Route J – Bridge deck replacement continues. The road is currently closed at the Millers Creek Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in September.
Camden County
- Missouri Route 5 at Mount Horeb Road – Pavement repair planned July 18-19. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route 5 – Road resurfacing continues from the Niangua River Bridge to Route 52 in Morgan County. There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Route 52 to Route 7. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
- Route 5 – Guardrail installation replacement continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Cole County
- Route D from U.S. Route 50 to Route C – Pavement repair planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- U.S. Route 50 – Road resurfacing continues. There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from U.S. Route 54 to Dix Road from North Shamrock Road to Vetter Lane. The project is scheduled for completion in October.
- U.S. Route 50 west bound – Bridge rehabilitation continues over the Moreau River. Around–the–clock lane closure will be in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled for completion in September.
- Missouri Route 179 – Road resurfacing continues. There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Route B to West Main Street. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
- U.S. Route 54 – Road resurfacing continues. There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dix Road to Truman Boulevard from Stadium Boulevard to Main Street. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
- U.S. Route 54 – Safety improvements continue near Hickory Hill. One lane will remain open. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Cooper County
- Route U from Clark Fork Road to Route J – Pavement repair planned July 19-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route OO – Culvert pipe replacement planned July 18. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route U – Bridge reconstruction continues. The road is currently closed at the Petite Saline Creek Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in September.
- Route F – Bridge replacement continues. The road is currently closed at the Stephens Branch Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in September.
- I-70 – Bridge construction continues for the new Rocheport Bridge near mile marker 115. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2024.
Gasconade County
- Route EE – Pavement repair planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Howard County
- Route E from Missouri Route 87 to Route 5 – Pavement repair planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route J – Roadside work planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
Maries County
- U.S. Route 63 from County Road 541 to County Road 519 – Pavement resurfacing continues. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2023.
- Route 42– Road resurfacing continues One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work area.
Miller County
- Routes A, K, KK, PP, TT – Pavement repair planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route C – Bridge replacement continues. The road is currently closed at the Brumley Creek Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in August.
Moniteau County
- Routes F E – Pavement repair planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Missouri Route 5 – Road resurfacing continues. There will be daily lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from U.S Route 50 to Route 52 in Morgan County. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Morgan County
- Routes E HH – Pavement repair planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route DD – Bridge replacement continues. The road is currently closed at the Haw Creek Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in August.
- Missouri Route 5 – Road resurfacing continues. There will be daily lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Route 52 to U.S. Route 50 in Moniteau County. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
- Route 5 – Road resurfacing continues from Route 52 to the Niangua River Bridge in Camden County. There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Route 52 to Route 7. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
- Route 52 – Road resurfacing continues. There will be daily lane closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from the Benton County line to Versailles. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Osage County
- Route Y – Pavement repair planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Routes Y Z – Culvert pipe replacement planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- U.S. Route 50 from Route CC to Route N – Roadside work planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Route U – Road resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
- Route E – Road resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
Phelps County
- Routes W FF – Pavement repair planned July 17-20. One lane will be open, crews will flag traffic through the work zone.
- Missouri Route 68 – Road resurfacing continues. There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from U.S. Route 68 to Route 8. The project is scheduled for completion in November.
- I-44 – Road resurfacing continues from Exit 186 to Exit 195. There will be around-the-clock lane closures from U.S. Route 63 to Route 68. The entire project is scheduled for completion in December.
Pulaski County
- Route Y – Bridge rehabilitation continues over I-44. The off-ramp is currently closed from eastbound I-44 to Route Y (exit 161). The project is scheduled for completion in December.