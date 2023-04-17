VIENNA — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin repairing pavement and guardrails Monday on U.S. Route 63 in Maries County.
The resurfacing project will close one lane during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, from County Road 541 to County Road 519. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.
According to MoDOT, the first stage of repairs are expected to continue through mid-May, followed by paving, shoulder work and striping. The project is expected to be completed by mid-August.