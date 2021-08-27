JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT announced rehabilitations are expected to slow down traffic around Perche Creek bridges on Interstate 70 starting Friday, Aug. 27.
According to a news release, MoDOT will close one westbound lane of the bridge, west of Columbia, on Friday beginning at 8 p.m. The lane will remain closed through Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The closure is expected to slow down traffic during that time period.
"With the closure of the lane on the interstate, we are asking westbound motorists to be prepared for significant delays,” MoDOT Area Engineer Kirsten Munck said in a news release.
MoDOT also encouraged if possible, to take alternative routes and avoid the route entirely.