COLUMBIA - MoDOT says it will begin installing a new driving surface on parts of Stadium Boulevard this week.
MoDOT says a contractor will start repairing pavement on Stadium Boulevard between Broadway and Providence Road on Monday. Crews will work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and MoDOT says overnight delays are possible in and near work zones.
MoDOT says it's part of a larger project to repair the surface of the entire roadway between Interstate 70 and Highway 63. It says driving surfaces will be rough during the initial process before new asphalt is applied over the summer.