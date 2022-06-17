OSAGE BEACH − Starting early next week, Missouri Department of Transportation workers will begin installing a new driving surface along Route 54 through Osage Beach.
According to a MoDOT press release, the project will require overnight single-lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, June 20.
Work could take place on Friday and Saturday nights if required to keep the project on schedule, which is expected to be complete by the end of August.
The project includes resurfacing from the Grand Glaize Bridge to east of Osage Parkway, the entrance and exit ramps in this section of Route 54 and a small portion of Passover Road from Osage Beach Parkway to the end of state maintenance.
Both lanes in the westbound and eastbound directions will be milled and resurfaced.