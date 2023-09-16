COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route C over Mill Creek Bridge in Miller County starting Sept. 18 for a rehabilitation project.
The project will replace the bridge decks of the Brumley Creek and Mill Creek bridges on Miller County Route C. Both bridges were built in 1966 and the decks were in poor condition, according to MoDOT.
The bridge is expected to remain closed into December with drivers using the same signed detour as they did during the Brumley Creek Bridge portion of the project: Missouri Route 42, U.S. Route 54, and Route A.