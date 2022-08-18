LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will close the westbound lane of Bagnell Dam this Friday between 5 and 7 p.m.
Flaggers will be around the closed lane, and the closure could last up to 12 hours, MoDOT said.
MoDOT contractors are planning to close a west-bound lane of Bagnell Dam this Friday evening between 5p-7p to make repairs to damaged emseal. Flaggers will be around the closed lane and the closure could last up to 12 hours. For more information visit: https://t.co/Ss8XerwFpn pic.twitter.com/ND2cfdACpI— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) August 18, 2022
Crews will work on making repairs to damaged emseal.
For more information on road closures, visit MoDOT's website.