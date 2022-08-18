LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will close the westbound lane of Bagnell Dam this Friday between 5 and 7 p.m.

Flaggers will be around the closed lane, and the closure could last up to 12 hours, MoDOT said.

Crews will work on making repairs to damaged emseal. 

For more information on road closures, visit MoDOT's website.

