CALLAWAY COUNTY − The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a westbound Route 54 lane near Kingdom City starting Friday, Jan. 27.
Contractors are expected to lift the westbound portion of the Auxvasse Creek Bridge to create a smoother surface for drivers.
Drivers can expect the single-lane closure to last just one day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. However, traffic control measures may continue into Monday.
Travelers are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs and avoid any distractions.