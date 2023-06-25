Area residents are invited to an open-house style public information meeting to discuss plans for intersection improvements to U.S. Route 54 in Fulton this week.
The meeting will be held between 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Fulton City Hall Council Chambers, 18 E. Fourth St.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is proposing the following improvements to the highway:
- The addition of deceleration and acceleration lanes
- Installing offset left-turn lanes
- Removing the crossover at the intersection with Old Jefferson City Road/County Road 306
There will be no formal presentation. Instead, members of MoDOT's project team will be available for questions or comments, as well as providing attendees with information. Exhibits showing the plans for the intersection will be available for viewing.
Comments will also be accepted via mail until July 14. Residents can send comments to the following address:
Callaway County U.S. Route 54/Old Jefferson City Road Intersection Project, 1511 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO 65102.
MoDOT says the project is expected to be completed in 2024. Additional information can be found on MoDOT's website.