MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Transportation's annual winter weather operation will be held on Thursday.
The statewide drill provides critical training for new snowplow employees. With a high turnover rate and multiple positions still open, MoDOT officials believe this training is more important than ever.
"About 20% of our operators this year have less than one season in a plow," Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety operations officer, said. "This is an opportunity for our new and more seasoned drivers to drive the routes that they will actually be responsible for when the winter weather actually comes."
According to a press release, MoDOT is experiencing its highest turnover rate ever, with more than 70 employees leaving each month.
Patrick McKenna, MoDOT director, says they are "several hundred employees below" what they need to cover one shift.
"If a winter storm lasts more than one 12-hour shift, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift and it will therefore take longer to clear the roads," McKenna explained.
Allmeroth also says national supply chain shortages are not yet affecting MoDOT.
"We have 240,000 tons of salt on hand," Allmeroth said.
MoDOT says it spent more than $58 million on winter operations last year and used over 139,000 tons of salt.
The drill will begin between 8 and 9 a.m. and should be completed by 3 p.m.