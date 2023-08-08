JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will host preliminary information meetings for the public to learn more about its Statewide Improve Interstate 70 Program.
Missouri’s fiscal year 2024 budget provides $2.8 billion for the costs to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate and add three lanes in each direction on approximately 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.
The public is invited to attend the informational open house style meetings to learn about the proposed plan, possible construction schedules and next steps for I-70.
No formal presentations will be made, and the information will be the same at each location.
MoDOT is interested in gathering feedback from the public regarding I-70’s current condition, construction staging, and other general comments they may have.
For those who are unable to attend a meeting in person, an online comment form is available from Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 22.
The open house meeting dates, times and locations are as follows:
- Monday, Aug. 28, 4 to 6 p.m. – Wentzville City Hall Board of Alderman Meeting Room located at 1001 Schroeder Creek Boulevard
- Tuesday, Aug. 29, 4 to 6 p.m. – Warren County Administration Building located at 101 Mockingbird Lane, Warrenton
- Wednesday, Aug. 30, 4 to 6 p.m. – Concordia Community Center located at 802 S. Gordon Street
- Thursday, Aug. 31, 5 to 7 p.m., Jonesburg Elementary School Gym located 106 Smith Rd.
- Tuesday, Sept. 5, 4 to 6 p.m. – Jackson County Fire Protection District Education Center located at 4715 W U.S. 40 Highway, Blue Springs
- Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5 to 7 p.m. – Battle High School Auxiliary Gym, located at 7575 St. Charles, Rd., Columbia
- Thursday, Sept. 7, 5 to 7 p.m. – Hannah Cole Primary School Gym, located at 1700 W. Ashley Rd., Boonville