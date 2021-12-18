MONITEAU COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance workers will replace culvert pipes at multiple locations next week south of California.
The work will take place Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 22.
For the safety of those traveling, this work will require full closures at work locations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Crews will work on Missouri Route 87 from Route 50 to Route F on Tuesday.
Work will continue Wednesday between Route C and Route T.
This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.