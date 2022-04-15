FULTON - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said it will replace culvert pipes at a few locations along Route Z in Fulton starting next week.
A press release said crews will begin work on Monday, April 18 and hope to complete the project the same day. The project will require full road closures along the route in the Fulton area. Repairs will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.
MoDOT encourages drivers to use alternate routes on Monday and to obey all traffic signs in the work zone.
The repairs are weather permitting, more information on areas of road closures can be found at MoDOT's website.