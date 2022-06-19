HANNIBAL – The Missouri Department of Transportation will replace pavement on routes in Randolph County this week.
Route B will be closed June 21 at US 63 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Route Z will be closed June 22 at Highway C between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Route Z will be closed June 24 at Highway C to County Road 1145 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists.
All work is weather dependent.