COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced Thursday it will restrict access to the Katy Trail for construction starting Monday, Nov. 7. 

MoDOT said the trail will have limited access to allow for crews to place girders along the new Lance Corporal Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River Rocheport Bridge. 

The bridge access portion of the Katy Trail will be closed from dusk until dawn. The project is scheduled to be done on Nov. 14. 

MoDOT said the work is weather permitting and could be delayed. 

The department will post updates to the project on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

