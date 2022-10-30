COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced Thursday it will restrict access to the Katy Trail for construction starting Monday, Nov. 7.
MoDOT said the trail will have limited access to allow for crews to place girders along the new Lance Corporal Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River Rocheport Bridge.
The bridge access portion of the Katy Trail will be closed from dusk until dawn. The project is scheduled to be done on Nov. 14.
🚨Starting the week of Monday, November 7, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be restricting access to the Katy Trail to allow for crews to set girders. Closures could last for each day from dawn until dusk at the bridge access portion of the trail only. pic.twitter.com/Gi8MMjg1Pm— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) October 27, 2022
MoDOT said the work is weather permitting and could be delayed.
The department will post updates to the project on its Facebook and Twitter pages.