Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Boone County in central Missouri... Central Callaway County in central Missouri... * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Bloomfield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Fulton, Holts Summit, New Bloomfield, Lake Mykee Town, Lake Mykee, Shamrock, Williamsburg, Kingdom City, Carrington, Guthrie, and Reform. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 155 and 161. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND SOUTHWESTERN CALLAWAY COUNTIES... At 202 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Bloomfield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Jefferson City, Ashland, Holts Summit, Columbia Regional Airport, New Bloomfield, Lake Mykee Town, Lake Mykee, Hartsburg, Guthrie, and Wilton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 151 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND CLINTON FAYETTE MARION MONTGOMERY WASHINGTON IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON MONROE RANDOLPH SAINT CLAIR IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS ADAMS BROWN PIKE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE JEFFERSON LINCOLN MONTGOMERY SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY WARREN WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI LEWIS MARION MONROE PIKE RALLS SHELBY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI IRON MADISON REYNOLDS SAINT FRANCOIS SAINTE GENEVIEVE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, BELLEVILLE, BOWLING GREEN, CAHOKIA, CENTRALIA, CHESTER, COLUMBIA, EDWARDSVILLE, FARMINGTON, FULTON, HANNIBAL, JEFFERSON CITY, LITCHFIELD, MEXICO, MOUNT STERLING, PITTSFIELD, QUINCY, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, SALEM, SPARTA, SULLIVAN, UNION, VANDALIA, AND WASHINGTON.