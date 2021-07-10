BOONE COUNTY – Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin improvements on July 12 to three routes in Boone County to provide smoother driving surfaces.
The crews will resurface the following areas:
- Route J between Interstate 70 and Route 124,
- Route O between Interstate 70 and Hancock Hill Road,
- Route UU between Interstate 70 and Route O.
All three projects will also include widening the shoulder by two feet on each side. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 12, as crews replace culverts on Route O and extend box culverts on Route UU, in preparation for each road to be resurfaced.
One lane will be closed and travelers will be guided through work zones. Intermittent full road closures are also likely to occur on Route O. Message boards will be in place to advise motorists of closures.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down in work zones, obey all traffic signs and give crews on the road plenty of room. Some delays are possible and MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while the work take place.
The entire project is scheduled to be completed by this fall.