CALLAWAY COUNTY — Roads will be closed periodically for pipe replacement projects at multiple locations on Monday and Tuesday in Callaway County.
MoDOT crews will replace culvert pipes at the following locations:
Monday, Feb. 28
- Route 94, between County Road 4010 and County Road 4013
- Route C, at County Road 418
Tuesday, March 1
- Hilltop Drive, north of Business Route 54
- Route KK, between Route F and County Road 228
Pipe replacement work is planned over the next couple of days in Callaway County. Watch for our crews and prepare to seek alternate routes. #BUPD pic.twitter.com/A7Hp9UsXrq— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 28, 2022
Each location will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. MoDOT said drivers should be prepared to find alternate routes.
For more information about the project, visit MoDOT's website.