CALLAWAY COUNTY — Roads will be closed periodically for pipe replacement projects at multiple locations on Monday and Tuesday in Callaway County.

MoDOT crews will replace culvert pipes at the following locations:

Monday, Feb. 28

  • Route 94, between County Road 4010 and County Road 4013
  • Route C, at County Road 418

Tuesday, March 1

  • Hilltop Drive, north of Business Route 54
  • Route KK, between Route F and County Road 228

Each location will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. MoDOT said drivers should be prepared to find alternate routes.

For more information about the project, visit MoDOT's website.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Hannah Norton is a Digital Producer for KOMU 8. A current senior at the University of Missouri, she is studying Print & Digital News Reporting. Reach her at hannah.norton@mail.missouri.edu, or on Twitter @HannahNorton89.

Recommended for you