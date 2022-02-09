HANNIBAL — Roads will temporarily be closed for culvert replacements in Macon County, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close routes off of Missouri Route 149 for the projects. Information on the closures is included below:
- February 10: closure from Dove Street to Derby Street, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- February 14: closure from Derby Street to Dogwood Street, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- February 15: closure from Dogwood Street to Route Z, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- February 16: closure from East Front Avenue to Chariton Avenue, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Alternate routes will be required during the closures. For more information, visit MoDOT's website.