JEFFERSON CITY - Snow is expected to fall in much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, affecting the morning commute on Wednesday.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather expects 2 to 3 inches of snowfall in mid-Missouri, with some totals reaching 4 inches. Areas along and south of Interstate 44 could see 4 to 7 inches. The First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 3, which means they expect issues and hazardous travel is possible.
The Missouri Department of Transportation encourages drivers to be aware of changing road conditions.
“Crews will be out Tuesday night as the temperatures drop and conditions change from rain to snow,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer, said. “We are expecting a very heavy, wet snow which is great for making snowmen but can make roads very difficult to drive on. If you must be out, adjust your speed to the road conditions.”
If you need to travel, make sure you have a full tank of gas, blankets, gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. If you should slide off the road, or are involved in a crash, stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt buckled until help arrives, MoDOT said.
MoDOT asks drivers to give snowplows and salt trucks plenty of room on the road. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on MoDOT's traveler map, or through KOMU 8's traffic map.