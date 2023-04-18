MoDOT urges Missourians to drive safely in record-breaking year for construction

ROCHEPORT − The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting National Work Zone Awareness Week between April 17-21. The department kicked off the week Tuesday with an event on the newly constructed part of the Rocheport Bridge.
This construction is one of the many projects MoDOT is working on with a record-breaking road and bridge budget of $1.8 billion. While MoDOT officials expect this section of the bridge to be open to traffic by the end of summer, Tuesday was more focused on safety.
In a press release, MoDOT explained the event is to urge "motorists to 'Work with Us' by making smart, safe driving choices behind the wheel to protect themselves and those they share the road with, including highway workers."
This was emphasized by one of the speakers, Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Chairman Terry Ecker.
"We've lost nearly 100 people in work zone crashes in Missouri in the last five years. That includes drivers and workers," Ecker said. "Those are sons, mothers, siblings, friends, family members. They're just like you and me, driving like we do every day but never making it home."
This is a cause close to the hearts of Nicole and Kelby Herbel. Nicole Herbel lost her father, Lyndon Ebker, to a work zone crash in 2016. Her daughter, Kelby, was only 7 years old at the time.
"There are many things my grandfather has missed in my life. He has missed my 13th birthday, first school dance, my first band concert," the now eighth grader said. "He won't be there the day I graduate from college."
She added that though she's learned from her loss, she wishes she didn't have to.
"I've learned to lean on the people around me and spend time with them because the time I do have with them is so short," Kelby said.
The Herbel family encouraged people to take this week to think about safe driving to prevent future losses from happening to other families.