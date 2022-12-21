COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation's Central District is preparing for the winter storm headed to mid-Missouri.
Central District work crews will come in at 10 p.m. Wednesday to start preparing the roads before snow is expected to arrive early Thursday morning.
MoDOT said its biggest concern isn't the 2 to 4 inches of expected snowfall but the high winds that could make it hard to keep the roads safe.
According to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather, winds could get upwards of 45 miles an hour.
"In addition to snow removal, our concern is really about blowing snow and drifting snow," MoDOT Central District engineer Machelle Watkins said.
The department said winds could blow snow around and re-cover a road they've cleared.
"It's entirely possible we could plow a road and the wind is such that - it may look like we've not been there even though we've been," Central District maintenance engineer Jason Shafer said.
MoDOT is also facing a shortage of 1,000 drivers statewide which will also complicate clean-up efforts. Crews will be working 12-hour shifts in order to keep up with the storm. That's up from when the department was 900 employees short in October.
Shafer said MoDOT will do the best they can to keep roads clear, but drivers should be patient.
"We're going to get to all of our roads," Shafer said. "It's going to take us a while to do so, because this is going to be a very profound storm."
The department is going to prioritize clearing major roadways like Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 63 before moving onto smaller roads.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt. John Holtz reiterated a message authorities have been pounding all week: Stay off the roads.
But if you do have to hit the roads, Holtz said to bring water and snacks, and to make sure you have a full tank of gas.
Bruce Bender was filling up his car at the gas station by Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63 before temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this weekend.
"[I'm] just trying to be on top of things. It's better to fill up now than try to take a chance and getting stranded somewhere," Bender said.