JEFFERSON CITY − Beginning Monday, April 11, improvements will begin along Highway 63 between Columbia and Jefferson City.
Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation will start the process of upgrading guardrails and resurfacing Highway 63 between Route B (Paris Road) in Boone County and U.S. Route 54 in Callaway County.
One lane will be closed in the work zones between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
In addition to the resurfacing, high friction surface treatments will be applied at various curves to increase travel safety.
Crews will also repair various bridge decks, guard cable improvements and resurfacing Ponderosa Street from Gans Creek to East Meyer Industrial Drive, south of Columbia.