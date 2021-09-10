HOWARD COUNTY - MoDOT will be working on U.S. Route 40 this upcoming week for roadside maintenance.
The will be closing one lane on U.S. Route 40 between Route 240 Spur and County Road 445 from Sept. 13 to Sept. 23.
The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
MoDOT crews will be cutting brush along the roadway and some delays are possible while the work takes place.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate route around the work area.
The work is may be delayed due to weather working conditions.