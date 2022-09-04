CALLOWAY COUNTY – Mid-Missouri residents gathered for the 73rd annual Mokane World's Fair this weekend, hosted by the Mokane Lions Club.
The town of 188 people, according to the 2020 census, hosts several thousand people every Labor Day weekend for three days of food, rides, and attractions. It’s what their town is known for, according to Mokane Lions Club Treasurer Bryan Rogers, a resident of Mokane for 61 years.
“I always tell people if you want to see someone you haven’t seen in a long time – Labor Day Weekend come to the Mokane World’s Fair – almost guaranteed that you will see them,” Rogers said.
The event is also the only fundraiser the Mokane Lions Club uses to benefit charities throughout the year.
“The purpose of the club is to make money and give it away. We have projects on the international level we support, state level and also local.”
Sunday is the last day of the 3 day festival and Rogers says that the turnout this year is the highest number of visitors they've seen, thought final numbers from ticket sales aren't finalized yet.
“A good way to tell your attendance is by the amount of money you take in when you sell food, and Friday night was incredible. I don’t think we’ve ever topped a Friday night, food wise, like that.”
Rogers says that the community outpour is due to the unique events they host for the fair, such as a demolition derby, a tractor pull, and their claim to fame: a mutton sandwich.
“It just draws them in. I’ve never seen anything like it.”