LAKE OF THE OZARKS - "BUI = DUI, Know Before You Boat" is a new campaign from Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) that kicked off this morning. The campaign promotes safe boating and educates the community about the dangers of operating a boat or watercraft while impaired by alcohol or other drugs.
Members of MADD and the Missouri State Highway Patrol spoke at a press conference announcing the campaign this morning at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
The National President of MADD, Alex Otte said this campaign is different than any that MADD has done before.
"MADD has officially launched as of today, our first ever boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign," said Otte. "This is something that is super exciting; MADD will formally be able to offer services to boating under the influence victims, as well as engage with our boating and on water law enforcement across the country to really reinforce the message that boating under in the influence is driving under the influence".
Otte said that MADD and MSHP want to make people more away of the dangers of boating while under the influence.
"We have a lot of messaging, sending our press releases and media advisories and stuff like that, said Otte. "We have made some stickers that we are asking people to put on their boats to show the BUI logo and to talk about how we want to reach a world of no more victims of driving under the influence on the road, and on the water."
Missouri Highway Patrolman John Hotz said that launching this campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend makes sense.
"We know that we are going to have a lot of boating traffic, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick off of summer so we know it is going to be a busy boating season," said Hotz. "We want to do everything we can to encourage people to avoid consuming alcohol and then getting out and operating a boat."
According to MSHP, Missouri troopers made eight boating while intoxicated arrests last year.