COLUMBIA − On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced an anti-crime strategy to prevent and respond to gun crime and ensure public safety.
The strategy is a response to the increased number of homicides around the country.
“Crime historically rises during the summer, and as we emerge from this pandemic, with the country opening back up again, the traditional summer spike may be more pronounced than it usually would be,” Biden said.
The comprehensive strategy will:
- Block the illegal sale of firearms by holding rouge firearms dealers accountable for violating federal laws,
- Give additional aid and resources to help local law enforcement address summer violent crime,
- Invest in evidence-based community violence interventions,
- Support teenagers and young adults by expanding support and services for summer programming, employment opportunities and other services,
- Offer support for formerly incarcerated individuals transitioning back into their communities.
Deputy chapter leader for Missouri Moms Demand Action Kristin Bowen said now is the time to act.
"These strategies are really important, really powerful, and represent the biggest moves in a generation by the White House on the issue of gun violence prevention," Bowen said.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a grassroots nonpartisan movement of volunteers, working together to fight for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.
"We are, as an organization, calling on Missourians and Americans to press our senators to act," Bowen said. "Now is the time for the Senate to take action and move on important background checks legislation that would keep guns out of the hands of danger."
The Missouri chapter has 20 local groups from across the state working to prevent gun violence in all forms, whether its a shooting, gun suicide or unintentional shootings.
Bowen said Missouri is at a crisis point being one of the states with some of the loosest gun laws in the nation.
In an average year, 1,222 people die by guns in Missouri. The state has the fifth highest rate of gun homicides in the U.S.
"We know that 2020 was a particularly deadly year with an increase in gun violence in our state. In fact, the factors that made COVID-19 so deadly in our state also increased the rate of gun violence," Bowen said.
Bowen said the problem of gun violence is a problem that will not go away but will continue to be a concern.
Despite being a concern, Bowen says they see cities across Missouri taking important steps to address the problem of gun violence.
"Here in Columbia, we've seen our mayor take important steps, including just this month proclaiming National Gun Violence Awareness Day at the beginning of June, and committing again to raising the awareness around the problem of gun violence and stating clearly that more needs to be done on the state and federal levels to enact safety law," Bowen said.
Beginning tonight, @CoMoGov will light the Keyhole orange to honor and remember the victims and survivors of gun violence, and encourage everyone to support local efforts to prevent gun violence. #WearOrange #NationalGunViolenceAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/fn3BLbJur5— Brian Treece (@BNTreece) June 4, 2021
Bowen said there's only so much local leaders can do, but it important to see cities across the state like Columbia taking those steps.