COLUMBIA − Multiple members of the Missouri Moms Demand Action group met at Sen. Roy Blunt's Columbia office Wednesday to hand deliver a stack of petitions calling for gun safety legislation.
The group handed off the petitions to a member of Blunt's office staff. They spoke with her about the group's goals and their personal testimonies of why they think changes need to be made in light of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
These petitions called for the confirmation of Steve Dettelbach as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and broadly asked for more gun safety legislation, like the expansion of background check regulations and implication of red flag laws.
The petitions were signed by more than 500,000 people nationwide and around 5,000 Missourians.
Kristin Bowen is the founding member of Columbia's chapter of Moms Demand Action. She said in light of the recent mass shootings, it is even more important that leaders hear from the people they represent.
"We know that the nation is really paying attention right now after the horrific shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo," Bowen said. "We want our senator to hear from us. We have thousands of people in Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action across Missouri that are newly engaged and asking for this, so we're just here today to represent those voices and to ask for something to be done."
Bowen says Missouri currently ranks fifth in the nation for gun deaths. She said Moms Demand Action will continue to work to bring change.
"We know this is a marathon, and there's going to be more work ahead, but we are committed to doing that work and showing up," Bowen said. "The bottom line is, gun laws save lives and that's why we're here today.
The Senate is beginning talks of bipartisan gun legislation after the Uvalde shooting.
In a statement sent to KOMU 8, Sen. Blunt said he hopes an agreement can be reached by both sides.
"As I said previously, I would be open to looking at the possibility of a red flag law to keep weapons out of the hands of people who pose an imminent threat to themselves or others," Blunt said. "I have supported legislation that was signed into law to strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and would be open to considering further changes that are needed and have bipartisan support. I look forward to reviewing any proposals that come out of the bipartisan talks.”
Sen. Blunt is set to retire at the end of his current term.