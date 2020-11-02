As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, Nov. 2 will become available below:
6:30 p.m.: Callaway County records 133 new weekend cases
Callaway County recorded 133 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 450.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 33.79.
6:25 p.m.: Miller County reports two new COVID-19 deaths
The Miller County Health Center reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 26.
There are currently 128 active cases in the county.
5:45 p.m.: Cole County reports 245 weekend cases
Cole County reports 245 weekend cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 448.
The county reported 126 new cases Saturday, a record since before August, 73 new cases Sunday and 46 new cases Monday.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average for the county is 68.07.
5:30 p.m.: CPS records 20 new cases
Columbia Public Schools recorded 20 new cases Monday. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 46.5
According to the policy that CPS set, if the rate were less than 10 cases per 10,000 residents, CPS would continue in-person learning all five days each week. If the rate were between 10 to 50, then CPS would have a hybrid of in-person classes for two days and virtual learning for three days each week.
370 students are currently in quarantine and 16 have tested positive.
287 of those quarantined students and 6 of those positive cases are elementary students. 49 of the quarantined students are middle school students. 31 of the quarantined students and 8 of the positive cases are high school students. 3 of the quarantined students and 2 of the positive cases are from other district-wide facilities.
111 staff are currently on leave, with 75 in quarantine, 24 positive cases and 12 following laws allowing time off to care for children if schools and day cares are closed.
4:45 p.m.: Boone County reports 20 resident hospitalizations
Boone County reports 105 total positive case hospitalizations Monday, a record number for the county. The county also reports 20 county resident hospitalizations.
Boone County also reported 20 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of current active cases to 482.
There are 29 total patients in Boone County's ICU's and 16 positive patients on a ventilator.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average for the county is 59.36.
1:20 p.m.: MU COVID-19 numbers
MU is reporting 29 new student cases since Friday. There are currently 75 active student cases and 19 active faculty/staff cases.
6:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,349 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,349 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 185,535.
The state also reported 2 new deaths on Sunday, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email by DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,026.
In the last seven days there have been 14,400 positive cases of the virus. The single day average now stands at 2,057.