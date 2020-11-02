As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Monday, Nov. 2 will become available below:
6:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,349 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,349 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 185,535.
The state also reported 2 new deaths on Sunday, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email by DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,026.
In the last seven days there have been 14,400 positive cases of the virus. The single day average now stands at 2,057.