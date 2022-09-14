MONITEAU COUNTY - Two vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon that left one in serious condition and the other in moderate condition.
A Hyundai Elantra driven by George Simon was traveling north on Highway 5, south of Koechner Road, around 5:15 p.m. Simon attempted to pass Lerain Lewis who was driving a Mack tractor trailer when he struck the side of Lewis' tractor, according to a crash report.
When Lewis' vehicle was struck, Simon traveled off the right side of the road and his vehicle overturned. Simon was traveling with passenger April Stillman, and she was left with serious injuries. Simon had minor injuries, the report said.
Both Simon and Stillman were transported to University Hospital by ambulance. Lewis was able to drive away from the scene. Both drivers and Stillman were wearing seatbelts, the report said.