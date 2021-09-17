JAMESTOWN, Mo. - Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in Jamestown Thursday after authorities responded to a citizen report of a suspicious person along Highway 87.
The subject, identified as Tristan M. Parson, 22, was asking bystanders for fuel along the highway. Parson fled as a deputy approached the scene, according to a news release from the department.
Deputies ran the vehicle information and found the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Springfield, Missouri earlier that day.
After several hours, deputies located Parson after a citizen alerted deputies that he was seen walking by a business in town.
Parson became combative with deputies when they attempted to take him into custody, and deputies deployed a taser and took him into custody without further issues, according to the release.
Law enforcement also located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Parson's person upon taking him into custody.
Parson was transported to the Moniteau County Jail on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, third degree assault to a special victim, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree property damage.
While interviewing Parson, he admitted he stole the vehicle from a business in Springfield and was attempting to travel to Garden City, Missouri, according to the release.