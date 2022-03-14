MONITEAU COUNTY — After searching a Kliever shop on Wednesday, March 9, the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task force seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office identified Justin T. Moore, 41, inside the shop, located on Greenwood Drive in Kliever.
The search warrant was part of an investigation led by the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office in Iowa, according to a news release. Electronic media and other items were also seized and transported to the sheriff's office in Iowa.
Moore, who was on probation, is in custody at the Moniteau County Jail on a $50,000 bond.