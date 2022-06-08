MONITEAU - A Moniteau County deputy was injured during a scuffle with two men early Tuesday morning.
The deputy was patrolling the Tipton area alongside other deputies around 1:29 a.m. The deputies then came across two men walking near the First Assembly of God Church carrying bags, according to a news release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office.
Due to time and location, deputies stopped the subjects and observed that they appeared to be under the influence. According to the release, they told deputies they were looking for trash placed for a city wide cleanup. The subjects were then identified as Dustin Q. Harvey and Robert R. Hummel.
After patting down Harvey, deputies found a glass drug pipe concealed in his pocket.
The Tipton Police Department arrived to assist, and Harvey began to pull away from the officers. Harvey and other officers entered in a scuffle when other deputies caught Hummel digging in one of his bags, the release said. After both men continued to resist arrest, they were eventually taken into custody.
A search of the bags the men had revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
According to the release, the deputy involved in the altercation sustained severe injuries to his ankle and was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital for treatment.