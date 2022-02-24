CALIFORNIA − A Moniteau County Sheriff's deputy was injured after his vehicle was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Kyle Green said the deputy was on duty on Highway 50, just west of Old US 50 near the Double X Speedway around 5:33 a.m.
A highway patrol crash report said Tipton resident Davey McKay's pickup truck slid across the center line and struck deputy Edgar Gutierrez's vehicle.
Gutierrez had to be extricated from the vehicle, Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley said on Facebook.
Gutierrez, 27, was taken to University Hospital and McKay, 42, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital. Both have serious injuries to their legs, Green told KOMU 8.
Wheatley said the deputy was in surgery around noon Thursday and was in "good, stable condition."
The highway patrol is investigating the incident.