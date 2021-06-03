MONITEAU COUNTY - A Moniteau County Sheriff's deputy has been placed on probation following an internal investigation.
According to a news release posted on Facebook, on May 27, a citizen pulled into the Sheriff's Office parking lot and asked a deputy about the posted speed limits inside California, Missouri. The deputy, who said he knew of the subject from prior incidents, responded in an "unprofessional manner and used profane language and walked inside the office."
The deputy himself reported the incident to his supervisor and said he shouldn't have reacted in that manner. He also recognized that the interaction was recorded on his body camera.
The incident was relayed to Sheriff Tony Wheatley later that day, who reviewed the footage and opened an internal investigation.
Sheriff Wheatley spoke with other deputies who said the man has followed them around California while they were on patrol. The man also "showed up on vehicle stops that they made in town and recorded their stops." Sheriff Wheatley also learned the man has "routinely followed and berated deputies inside local businesses while they are on duty."
The next day, May 28, the same man requested a copy of the office's policy manual and the body camera footage via a sunshine request. No complaint was filed against the deputy.
On June 1, Sheriff Wheatley concluded the internal investigation and placed the deputy on probation and administered disciplinary actions, according to the release.
Sheriff Wheatley signed the press release, saying the "unfortunate incident should not have happened."
"The deputy, no matter what the prior circumstances were, should not have reacted in that manner," Sheriff Wheatley said.