MONITEAU COUNTY- A man and woman from Moniteau County face moderate to serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jay Walton, 56, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 50, at Route H, when he was attempted to avoid traffic in front of him. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Walton faced serious injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital via MU Air Care. He was not wearing a safety device.
His passenger, Blanche Estep, 58, faced moderate injuries and was transported to University Hospital via Cole County EMS. She was wearing a seatbelt.