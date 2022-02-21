MONITEAU COUNTY — A 19-year-old Moniteau County man has been charged with murder and assault following a fatal shooting Sunday.
Ethan Bondurant, of California, was accused of shooting three people at a residence on Carney King Road in Moniteau County, which left a 20-year-old man dead.
An 18-year-old man was airlifted to University Hospital and a 19-year-old woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance, both for gunshot wounds.
Bondurant also assaulted a 19-year-old woman at the scene, according to a news release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office.
Bondurant fled in his vehicle and deputies later located him on Highway T off of Highway C, after he ran into a fence.
Deputies ordered Bondurant to get out of his vehicle and took him into custody.
Bondurant is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault. He can alternatively be charged for second-degree murder.
He is currently being held in the Moniteau County Jail without bond.