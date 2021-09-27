MONITEAU COUNTY — Deputies were dispatched to Hughes Road in Centertown after reports of several shots fired in the area on Saturday night.
The suspect, 22-year-old Jose Magana Orozco, of California, Missouri, admitted he had been shooting the gun.
Orozco later stated to deputies that he was firing warning shots so people wouldn't trespass on his property.
According to a news release, the suspect was intoxicated and was taken into custody.
Orozco was charged with the unlawful use of a weapon and his bond was $500.