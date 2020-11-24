MONITEAU COUNTY- A Tuesday morning head-on crash in Moniteau County left one dead and two injured, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Juan Aguado-Vasquez, of California, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was 30-years-old.
The crash occurred on US 50 westbound, at Petree Road. According to the report, a semi-truck crossed the center of a roadway into oncoming traffic and struck Aguado-Vasquez's vehicle.
Aguado-Vasquez had a female passenger in the car who was airlifted to University Hospital with serious injuries.
The semi-truck driver had minor injuries and was transported to University Hospital by Mid-MO EMS.