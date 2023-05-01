MONITEAU COUNTY - A Moniteau County man entered a plea Monday in a February 2022 murder and assault case that left one person dead and three others injured.
Ethan Bondurant, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. Bondurant was scheduled to go on trial this week but waived his arraignment and entered his plea, according to online court records.
He will be sentenced at 2 p.m. July 31.
Bondurant is accused of shooting three people at a home on Carney King Road in Moniteau County on Feb. 20, 2022, which killed a 20-year-old man. An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Bondurant also assaulted a 19-year-old woman at the scene. He fled in his vehicle and deputies found him on Highway T after he ran into a fence.
Witnesses said Bondurant got into an argument with one of the victims, and the argument turned physical.