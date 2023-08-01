MONITEAU COUNTY − A Moniteau County man was sentenced Monday to life in prison for a February 2022 murder and assault case that left one person dead and three others injured.
Ethan Bondurant, 19, pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.
He was sentenced to life in prison on multiple charges and must serve 85% of his sentence, according to online court records.
The fatal shooting happened on Feb. 20, 2022 on Carney King Road in Moniteau County. A 20-year-old man died, and an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were injured in the shooting. Bondurant also assaulted a 19-year-old woman at the scene, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Witnesses previously said Bondurant got into an argument with one of the victims, and the argument turned physical.